Jeff Bezos’ Messages To Mistress Lauren Sanchez Are Messy As F*ck, Allegedly

Days after Jeff Bezos‘ billion-dollar divorce from MacKenzie Bezos was announced, racy messages he allegedly sent to Lauren Sanchez have been released for the world to see. Brace yourself, Bezos may be the richest man on the planet but he’s no expert in sexting.

“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon,” he allegedly wrote to former So You Think You Can Dance host Lauren Sanchez. Let’s also note Sanchez is a married woman, the wife of talent agent Patrick Whitesell to be exact, though Sanchez and Bezos started dating after separating from their respective spouses…allegedly.

From Page Sixz: “Jeff Bezos, 54, sent a picture of his private parts and several shirtless shots — including one where he’s wearing just a towel and a grin — to Sanchez, 49, months before they supposedly started dating in ‘the fall’ after separating from their respective spouses, the Enquirer reported. A source close to Bezos has claimed to The Post he and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, a novelist, separated last year “and then Jeff and Lauren started dating.”

“But the Bezoses were spotted celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in Miami in September, sources say — while the raunchy texts published in the Enquirer date back many months before that,” the site goes on to speculate.

If you liked the Amazon founder’s first message, get into more of his smooth wooing technique below:

The National Enquirer reports that on May 13 of last year, he messaged Sanchez, “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.”

“You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh,” he reportedly wrote on June 1 along with a picture.

“I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you,” he continued. “You make me better. You’re meant for me. I know it more clearly than I’ve ever known anything.”

See a photo of Bezos’ alleged girlfriend above and get into more of the details concerning their reported affair here.

Photo: Getty

Jeff Bezos’ Messages To Mistress Lauren Sanchez Are Messy As F*ck, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

