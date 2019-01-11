Zerlina Maxwell Checks White Reporter Shocked To Hear “Skee Wees” At Black Book Event

Zerlina Maxwell raised a great question this week—why are white reporters who don’t have any knowledge of Black culture allowed to cover Black events? Seriously, we need answers.

In case you missed it, a white reporter was shocked and amazed to hear the wave of “skee wees” when Kamala Harris mentioned she’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. during a book event in Washington, D.C this past Thursday. The Washington Post reporter, Chelsea Janes, tweeted (and deleted), “Members of her Howard sorority are in the room and screeched when she mentioned her time there. Did not expect to hear screeches here,” BOSSIP reports. Not surprisingly, Black Twitter got in that *ss about her ignorance. SiriusXM Senior Director of Progressive Programming Zerlina Maxwell was also frustrated because, as mentioned earlier, why was Ms. Janes even in attendance?

Maxwell tweeted “The fact that the white reporter sent to cover her didn’t know what Skee Wee was is not a good sign that the media is going to cover her with the cultural competency required. And it IS a requirement!” See below.

Kamala is running for POTUS (probably). She's an AKA. The fact that the white reporter sent to cover her didn't know what Skee Wee was is not a good sign that the media is going to cover her with the cultural competency required. And it IS a requirement! pic.twitter.com/9MrZuGynIz — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) January 10, 2019

Ms. Janes has apologized, thanking those who pointed out her ignorance.

Guys, I’m so sorry. Had never heard about the Skee Wee call before, but I certainly have now. Meant only to convey enthusiasm in the room! https://t.co/bHI0eBPegP — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 10, 2019

Legit thanks to all who pointed out my ignorance. Big whiff. I know better now, and am sorry I didn’t before! — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 10, 2019

Anyway, my main point was that Howard loved Harris and showed it tonight. My apologies to the AKAs. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 10, 2019

Quite frankly, the constant “I didn’t mean it that way” excuse is becoming annoying.

Photo: Getty

Zerlina Maxwell Checks White Reporter Shocked To Hear “Skee Wees” At Black Book Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: