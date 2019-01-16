While Papoose and Remy Ma have been the embodiment of Black love for quite some time for some reason we haven’t gotten many collaborations between the two rappers. But today that changes thanks to the birth of their newborn baby.

The happily married rapping couple finally release a duet clip for “The Golden Child” which features footage of their baby shower where we peep fellow Love & Hip Hop alumni Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, and Safaree Samuels helped them celebrate the expansion of their family.

City Girls meanwhile head down to South Beach where they link up with Cardi B and throw a booty shaking contest so intense it could’ve caused a tsunami had they all done it in the water for the visual to “Twerk.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bow Wow, Don Q, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. REMY MA & ANGELICA VILA – “THE GOLDEN CHILD”

CITY GIRLS FT. CARDI B – “TWERK”

BOW WOW – “NEVER MET HER”

DON Q – “EVERLASTING”

LIL PEEP – “16 LINES”

ALEXANDER MACK – “BRAND NEW”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “GENERAL LO – LEGEND OF THE LO PALM”

THE LYRICISTS – “AWW SHHH”

Vhttps://youtu.be/TqAe3jCfqcs

REKS, MASTA ACE, RAKKA IRISCIENCE & MR. WIGGLES – “TO THE FULLEST”

NIGHTMARE AND SLEEPY – “MEMOIRS”

JK1 THE SUPERNOVA – “OVERSTOOD”

VICTOR MARIACHI – “SUPER HUMANS (LA RAZA)”

REEF THE LOST CAUZE – “THE HAND THAT FEEDS”

RANDA WYATT – “ONES”

Papoose ft. Remy Ma “The Golden Child,” City Girls ft. Cardi B “Twerk” & More | Daily Visuals 1.16.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: