When you’re a drug czar paying people off comes with the territory. According to informants El Chapo took it to max when dealing with government officials.

As reported by Raw Story Joaquin Guzman is on trial facing several charges including drug trafficking with intent to distribute, conspiracy, racketeering, extortion, money laundering, homicide, possession of firearms and kidnapping. Naturally the federal prosecution team is pulling out all stops to ensure a conviction thus snitches are coming forward.

According to a former associate the suspected kingpin once paid 100 million dollars to ex Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto; yes 100. Alex Cifuentes spilled all types tea as he took the stand at Brooklyn Federal Court earlier this week. The self-confessed “right-hand man” detailed how he told prosecutors that in 2016 Nieto had reached out to him asking for $250 million. The money would guarantee that Joaquinn would no longer have to live in hiding. Cifuentes would allege the politician was paid $100 million in 2012.

Nieto held presidential office from December 2012 to November 2018. His tenure would be besmirched with multiple accusations of corruption and widespread crime. Additionally the money did not keep him in pocket for his entire six-year run. In 2014 El Chapo was apprehended in Mexico only to infamously escape almost 15 months later via a tunnel dug directly from his cell. He was finally captured and extradited to the United States in January 2016. Nieto maintains his innocence and denies taking any bribes.

The Guzman trial originally started in November and is expected to continue into February.

Photo: Getty

El Chapo Allegedly Paid Ex-Mexican President $100 Million Bribe was originally published on hiphopwired.com

