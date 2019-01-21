Today (Jan. 21), Senator Kamala Harris formally announced that she is running for President of the United States. What a time.

Harris made the announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America, and it’s no coincidence that it comes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sen. Kamala Harris on why she announced her 2020 run on #MLKDay: Martin Luther King, Jr. "was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals, but our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals." https://t.co/1p852ttX2I pic.twitter.com/xbo7oK0Arv — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019

“I love my country. I love my country,” said the Democratic California senator. “And this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.”

She added, “The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we’ve not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I’m honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him.”

Harris, whose mother was born in India and whose father was born in Jamaica, has headquartered her campaign in Baltimore.

She is also a Howard University alum and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Sen. Kamala Harris Announces She Is Running For President was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: