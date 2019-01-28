EA Sports ‘Madden NFL 19’ Predicts The L.A. Rams Knocking Off The Patriots In Super Bowl LIII

If you’re a Saints fan or a Patriots fans, this news might not sit well with you. According to EA Sports Madden NFL 19 video game, the Los Angeles Rams will win Super Bowl LIII and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Super Bowl week is officially here, and if you’re one of the many people rooting against Trump’s favorite team the Patriots, then this is the prediction you are looking for. The simulation foresees a very tight contest with the Rams denying the Pats that elusive sixth championship.

Despite Tom Brady doing what he does best leading his team to a late lead, it’s the Rams lead by Jared Goff’s arm, Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald’s Super Bowl MVP performance, and RB Todd Gurley coming through in the clutch helping them squeak past the AFC powerhouse.

Now Patriots fans it’s not all doom and gloom, CBS ran its own simulation, and it has the Patriots winning a “wild” close game 38-31. Despite labeling themselves “underdogs” the Patriots are favored to real the big dance, but nothing is guaranteed the Philadelphia Eagles definitely proved that last year earning New England tremendous amounts of slander.

Just in time for the big game, Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Super Bowl Edition is on sale now for a limited time. Players can load up their Madden Ultimate Team rosters using one of five “Super Bowl Elite players” which includes Keyshawn Johnson, Dick Butkus, Walter Payton, Jevon Kearse and Darrell Green on top of one active Elite Active Super Bowl Player and Gold Team Fantasy Packs.

You can watch the highlights from the simulation below and let us know who you are rooting for in the comment section.

