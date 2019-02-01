Meek Mill Pulled Over By Cops In Jamaica For Photo [Video]

Meek Mill continues to be reminded that being a high profile celebrity comes with a share of headaches. He recently was stopped so the badges could a flick with him.

As per Vibe the Maybach Music Group MC was recently living his best life in Kingston, Jamaica. While on route to his destination he and his entourage were pulled over by local police on the highway. Naturally the detainment had him on edge but come to find out they just wanted a flick.

The Philadelphia native took video of the incident from his phone while giving commentary with a terrible Jamaican accent. “You’re trying to take a picture, mon? I’m f**ked up! Y’all pulled us over and y’all said y’all want a picture, mon? Y’all scared us! We’re scared of police! We thought we were getting locked up!”

Thankfully they were allowed to go once the photos were taken. Later that night Meek and company were seen partying with copious amounts of cash, Hennessy and strippers at an undisclosed location.

Let’s hope this behavior will not derail his chances at getting a fair trail as Judge Brinkley remains on his case despite several alleged inappropriate statements made and other irregularities.

