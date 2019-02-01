For the past year and change Cardi B’s become the female face of Hip-Hop culture, a title once held by Nicki Minaj for a few years and though she’s fallen back for the most part in that time period she’s still not ready to give up her reigns.

Today the Queen rapper drops her latest visual to “Hard White” in which she sits on her throne in the underworld where chalk white bodies worship her highness. Pretty creepy stuff, man.

On a somewhat lighter note, 21 Savage and J. Cole link up to show the importance of family when enjoying the good times while sharing the pain in the bad for their clip to “A Lot.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo featuring Kodak Black, DJ Kay Slay featuring Young Buck, Uncle Murda, Don Q, Trick Trick, and Tony Yayo, and more.

NICKI MINAJ – “HARD WHITE”

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE – “A LOT”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. KODAK BLACK – “LOWER LEVEL”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. YOUNG BUCK, UNCLE MURDA, DON Q, TRICK TRICK & TONY YAYO – “DANGER”

GUNNA – “ONE CALL”

YELAWOLF – “JESCO WHITE”

SOSAMANN – “HIGH YOU FEELING”

CEE KAY – “NO REMORSE”

Nicki Minaj “Hard White,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole “A Lot” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: