Cardi B All Smiles During Queens Criminal Court Appearance [Photos]

Cardi B was spotted hitting up Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, January 31. Decked out in fur, she seemed to be in good spirits, as she confirmed she and Offset are “working things out.”

The “I Like It” rapper has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of assault after she allegedly threw an ice bucket and chairs at two sisters in a Queen strip club. The sisters, Rachel and Sarah Wattley, work as bartenders at the club and rumor is Cardi thinks one of them slept with Offset. A protective order against Cardi was extended at her court appearance this week, NBCSanDiego reports, so the rapper is not to contact either of the sisters.

Cardi is due to appear back in court on April 4…we’ll continue to keep you updated.

Photos: Getty

