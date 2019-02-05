DMX To Kick Off ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour

DMX is finally free and it seems he is not taking his freedom for granted this time. He will be hitting the road in celebration of his seminal debut album this Spring.

In 2018 It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot turned 20 years old. Unfortunately the Dog was doing time for tax evasion. Now that he is home he is giving his first project the spotlight it deserves. According to Vibe the Yonkers MC will be embarking on a 32 city tour to pay tribute to the CD that changed his life.

Starting March 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma DMX will be performing the album in its entirety. He made the formal announcement via his Instagram account.

The tour will have him on stage up until it closes on May 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can see the dates below:

March 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Farmers Markert

March 9 – Springfield, MD – The Complex

March 10 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadel

April 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 4 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

April 5 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

April 7 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore

April 9 – Charlotte, NC – World

April 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

April 11 – Ybor City, FL – Ritz

April 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 13 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

April 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

April 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

April 17 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

April 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

April 19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

April 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

April 21 – Berkeley, CA – CAUC Theater

April 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

April 24 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

April 27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

April 28 – Lawrence, KS – The Grandpa

April 30 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

May 1 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

May 2 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Mary 3 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

May 4 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

May 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Foxtail

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 10. You can find more information on pricing and availability here

