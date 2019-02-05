Twitter wasn’t here for it when Demi Lovato chimed in on shocking news that 21 Savage is actually a British national. Fans, and even celebrities, came for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer when she tweeted “the 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

In case you somehow missed it, the rapper has been accused of overstaying his visa and is in danger of being deported. Lovato claimed she wasn’t laughing at the possibility of him being torn away from his home and family in Atlanta—but at the memes depicting 21 Savage as a Brit. “If you’re going to come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs” she wrote at the time, adding “F*ck Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore.”

The famed singer also attempted to clarify what she found funny about the situation, saying “Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke.. not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD,” she wrote in response to all those who criticized her and brought up her longtime struggle with drug addiction.”

She also eventually apologized, but Twitter didn’t seem to care much. ”Lastly, I wasn’t making fun on anything having to do with deportation or even anything against him,” Lovato explained. “I was laughing at who the fuck knew 21 was British? Literally no one. That’s it. It doesn’t go deeper than that. I’m sorry if I upset people.”

For now, Lovato’s Twitter account has been deactivated. See some screenshots of her going off below.

Photo: WENN

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After 21 Savage Fans Come For That A$$ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

