New Photos Of Battered Bow Wow’s Injuries From Fight With Kiyomi Lee Surface

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie continue to make headlines after the public caught wind of a physical altercation between the two earlier this month. Leslie’s 911 call emerged this week and now more photos of Bow Wow’s injuries have surfaced, courtesy of TMZ.

“We’ve just obtained photos of the injuries Bow Wow says he sustained at the hands of his girlfriend — before they both got arrested — and they include some deep bite marks,” the site states, adding “We already knew from his mug shot that Bow Wow’s face was scratched to hell … but now we can see what looks like at least one nasty bite, and several scratches on his torso.”

Previous reports claim Bow Wow was upset after watching Leslie talk to another man at a party. During her call with a 911 dispatchr, Leslie claimed the rapper hit her several times and said no one would ever believe her. A resident in the building also claimed she heard a male voice say he would “slap the f**k out of this b*tch.” More details on that here.

As for Bow Wow’s injuries, there were several scratches on his face and on his neck, as well as what appears to be a bite mark on his rib cage. See more pictures here.

Photo: Courtesy of TMZ

