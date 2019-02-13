Young Dolph “On God,” Shaggy “Use Me” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.19

We’re less than a day away from Valentine’s Day and if you find yourself by your lonesome, fear not, Young Dolph has many women to choose from. For him, not for you.

In his video for “On God,” Young Dolph finds himself in the UK where he roams the streets with a bevy of half-naked young women that are capable of throwing Austin Powers off his spy game.

Shaggy meanwhile drops some lovey dovey tunes and for his clip to “Use Me” focuses on the ups and downs of different relationships. Was half expecting him to steal all those unhappy women by the end of the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Baby and Gunna, Normani and 6lack, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH – “ON GOD”

SHAGGY – “USE ME”

LIL BABY & GUNNA – “CLOSE FRIENDS”

NORMANI & 6LACK – “WAVES”

BUDDY FT. 03 GREEDO – “CUBICLE”

PATRIK – “DIAMONDS”

RICO LOVE – “SHINE”

INNANET JAMES FT. TILAWHOAH – “MEMORIES”

CONWAY & FLEE LORD – “G MONEY ON THE ROOF”

