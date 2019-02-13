Instagram’s desktop version, for the most part, isn’t really that useful except for browsing but that seems to be changing since Facebook acquired the photo-sharing social platform. It would seem that Instagram is now testing the ability to send and receive direct messages through its website.

No word on if we will ever be able to post through the website though.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong spotted the update and shared her discovery via her Twitter account. Apparently, the test adds the messaging icon from the IG app to its website right next to the explore tab. Some have pointed out that this update comes on the heels of reports that Facebook is looking to unify all of its messaging apps.

Instagram's Direct on Web will also be available on desktop pic.twitter.com/Y3iTIdDwKV — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2019

Instagram secretly testing new features with random accounts is nothing new and unlike the last gaff when it rolled out an update and called it a “bug.” But if Facebook is serious about cross-platform messaging between WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram which all signs indicate they are, then the company testing this is a clear sign that the feature is coming soon. We will continue to update as more information slowly trickles out.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

Instagram Quietly Testing Ability To Slide In & Read DMs Via Desktop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: