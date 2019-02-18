R. Kelly Faces Indictment At The Hand Of Chicago Grand Jury

R. Kelly has yet to face true justice in the wake of the allegations raised in the recent Lifetime Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, but developments in Chicago might change that. A grand jury convened last week after attorney Michael Avenatti produced alleged video evidence of the singer abusing an underage girl.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to The Blast a grand jury was convened last week by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office in Chicago.

We’re told the grand jury — comprised of a group of citizens — was formed on the heels of attorney Michael Avenatti delivering a videotape allegedly depicting Kelly engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl.

Since the airing of the Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” the public has been demanding charges be brought against him, but officials have yet to formally charge the star as they dealt with the hurdles of locating victims and forming a case.

However, one of the powers of the Cook County State’s Attorney Office is the ability to assemble a grand jury, which can issue an indictment against a defendant without prosecutors having to present evidence at a preliminary hearing in front of a trial judge and a defense counsel.

This is still a developing matter with lead Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx urging any of Kelly’s victims to come forward and add their names to a potential case against the singer.

