PoPo Got The Strap: NYPD Officer Told Cops To Shoot 50 Cent On Sight, Under Investigation

Seems like 50 Cent has at least one cop who wouldn’t mind putting a slug in him. Reportedly, an NYPD is under investigation for telling fellow officers to shoot the Queens rapper on sight.

Reports the New York Daily News:

A Brooklyn precinct commander is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly threatening the celebrity’s life — telling his officers at a roll call to “shoot him on sight,” the Daily News has learned.

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly made the threat last June 7, when the actor and “In Da Club” rapper was expected to attend an NYPD sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

During a roll call inside the 72nd Precinct stationhouse, Gonzalez told his officers if they saw 50 Cent at the boxing match, known as a smoker, they should “shoot him on sight,” a source with knowledge of the case said.

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” the source said. “I’m like WTF.”

Guess that Blue Wall of Silence isn’t so quiet. The Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident.

But the real struggle is why Gonzalez suggested cops put a cap in the rapper. 50 Cent was talking ish on Instagram, and his followers came for Gonzalez.

A month before the roll call, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint, claiming 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram.

The entertainer was commenting on a lawsuit first reported in the Daily News accusing Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of the Sunset Park club Love and Lust — one of 50 Cent’s favorite haunts — when he wrote “Get the strap,” a slang term for “get a gun.”

In the complaint he filed in the department, Gonzalez said several of 50 Cent’s 18 million followers responded with their own threats against the precinct leader, including “F–k this commander” and “Blast this fool,” leaving him “in fear of his safety.”

Read more about Gonzalez and his rift with Love and Lust over at the New York Daily News. And we suggest 50 Cent sit this one out when it comes to clowning NYPD honchos on IG.

