Michael Rapaport got his Hip-Hop hood pass long ago and we’re not completely questioning his credentials, but seeing as though this is OUR culture, he’s still a guest. The actor and Hip-Hop fan took a shot at Meek Mill by calling him trash but has since walked back his comments as he should.

Last Sunday (Feb. 17), Rapaport took to Twitter and posted the following:

“Meek Mill, great story.

Great look.

Trash rapper.

Sorry”

After getting the proper response and slander from the community, our man has finally come back to his senses and realized that he has indeed fallen off his rocker finally. While sitting down with Sway on Tuesday (Feb. 19), Rapaport admitted that calling Meek trash was “stupid” in his words.

You can peep the interview below but first, check out how Meek Mill fired back at Rapaport.

Me:ayo yo who this?

Anonymous: I think it’s the guy from white men can jump?

Him: meek you so fire you give me that feeling what hip hop is missing ima fan “can I get a selfie”? Hurry up go head 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GJoMZotqG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

—

Photo: WENN

Perennial Dweeb Michael Rapaport Apologizes For Calling Meek Mill Trash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: