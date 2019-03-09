‘Insecure’ Producer Amy Aniobi Inks 2-Year Deal With HBO

Amy Aniboi, a co-executive producer for HBO‘s hit series Insecure, has inked her own deal with the cable giant. Her two-year deal will not interfere with her current role with Insecure and has her working alongside Issa Rae on other works.

The two-year pact will have Aniobi continue as a co-executive producer of Insecure — which is going into its fourth season — and writing limited series The Dolls with her Insecure colleagues Issa Rae (who will also star) and Laura Kittrell. HBO has also put into development Attachment, a comedy series Aniobi co-created and will executive produce; she’ll also develop new projects for the network.

Attachment, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, centers on a first-generation Indian-American tech CEO who’s forced to share her tiny New York City apartment with her mother, who’s considering a divorce. The two learn to live with each other — and for themselves.

Aniobi co-created the series with actress and producer Melanie Chandra (Code Black), who will be a consulting producer. Jude Weng (Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is set to direct and will also executive produce along with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Levy Neustadter.

Aniobi is also in development on three feature-film projects: American Princess at Fox and Bye Bye Bye and Love in America for Universal.

Congratulations to Amy Aniobi.

