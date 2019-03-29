——

It has long been established that Hip-Hop music and culture had become an international phenomenon, and a new documentary focuses on the genre’s influence in Asian culture. Asia Rising – The Next Generation of Hip Hop dives deep into Asian Hip-Hop culture with a profile on rising artists in that scene.

Produced alongside 88rising, Asia Rising – The Next Generation of Hip Hop puts a focus on eight artists key to the genre’s rise in the region. The documentary examines how the melding of Eastern and Western cultures is informing the art that’s being produced from a diverse group of artists.

Rich Brian (Indonesia), Higher Brothers (China), Keith Ape (South Korea), Awich (Okinawa), Suboi (Vietnam), and Jin Dogg (Japan) are all featured in the documentary, which made its debut today in full via Red Bull TV.

Check out Asia Rising: Asia Rising – The Next Generation of Hip Hop below.

Photo: Red Bull/88Rising

