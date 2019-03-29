J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Announces Star-Studded Full Lineup & Schedule

On Saturday, April 6, the city of Raleigh, N.C. will be the place to be as J. Cole rolls out the acts for the upcoming Dreamville Festival. The full star-studded lineup was announced Friday, including the festival schedule.

Split between the aptly named Rise and Shine stages, Nelly, SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor, Bas, Ari Lennox, Rapsody, EarthGang, J.I.D. and others will take their turn in rocking the Dreamville Festival crowds. With general admission tickets still left, fans who want to take in the event still have time but we’d suggest you hurry as this one is sure to sell out.

Ahead of the event, on Thursday, April 4, two of the festival’s producers, Dreamville’s Ibrahim Hamad and ScoreMore Shows’ Sascha Stone Guttfreund will be the featured speakers at William Peace University’s Kenan Hall at 6:3OPM ET in conjunction with For The Students.

The chat will give students and observers an inside look of the music industry from two of its sharpest minds. To RSVP for this event, please click this link.

Below, we’ve listed the set times for the Dreamville Festival, so plan accordingly. If you’re still in need of tickets, click here.

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s post-event coverage in the coming weeks as we’ll be there checking it out as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvmS44cHzji/

DREAMVILLE

FESTIVAL 2019 – PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, APRIL 6

RISE

STAGE

9:15-10:30 P.M.

J. Cole

7:45-8:15 P.M.

21

Savage

6:30-7:00 P.M.

Nelly

5:30-6:00 P.M.

J.I.D

4:30-5:00 P.M.

Teyana

Taylor

3:30-4:00 P.M.

Ari

Lennox

2:30-3:00 P.M.

Cozz

1:30-2:00 P.M.

Saba

12:50-1:10 P.M.

Lute

12:00-12:30

P.M. WQOK-FM

DJ

SHINE

STAGE:

8:15-9:00 P.M.

SZA

7:00-7:45 P.M

Big

Sean

6:00-6:30 P.M.

6LACK

5:00-5:30 P.M.

Bas

4:00-4:30 P.M.

Davido

3:00-3:30 P.M.

Rapsody

2:00-2:30 P.M.

Earthgang

1:10-1:30 P.M.

Omen

12:30-12:50

P.M. Mez

