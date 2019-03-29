City of Chicago Wants Jussie Smollett To Pay $130K For Their Investigation

Just when it seemed like Jussie Smollett was in the free and clear the Grand Wizard-In-Chief is calling for his Department of Justice and FBI to investigate why he was let off the hook. Now the city of Chicago is looking to punish the Empire actor in their own way by making him pay for their time and effort, literally.

Buzzfeed is reporting that the windy city wants Jussie Smollett to cover the dough it had to blow to investigate his allegations of assault at the hands of supposed MAGA racists who happened to be Black.

On Thursday, the city sent a letter to Smollett’s attorney seeking $130,106.15 for overtime costs incurred during the investigation.

“The city feels this is a legal and reasonable amount to offset the costs of the investigation,” Bill McCaffrey, a spokesperson for the city’s legal office, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

The city wants the amount paid within seven days.

Smollett’s attorneys, meanwhile, are pushing back on the city’s attempt to recoup costs.

“It is the mayor and the police chief who owe Jussie — owe him an apology — for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud,” his attorneys said in a written statement to BuzzFeed News. “Jussie has paid enough.”

According to the city’s municipal code, anyone who makes a false report can face a $500 fine “plus up to three times the amount of damages the City sustains as a result of the violation.” Under the law, the city can seek to recover “court costs, collection costs, and attorney’s fees.” Well, that sucks. Luckily Smollette has made enough money over his acting career to cover the cost, but still this is just the beginning of the blowback he’ll be getting from authorities who feel he should’ve been held accountable for allegedly filing a false police report. Don’t be shocked if Donald Trump suddenly assigns Robert Mueller to investigate collusion between Jussie Smollett and the Black community.

