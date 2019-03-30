Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Puts Out Op-Ed Regarding Jussie Smollett Case

The Jussie Smollett case made national headlines after charges against the Empire actor were dropped in the alleged racist and homophobic attack he suffered. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx penned an op-ed that essentially pointed to the Chicago Police Department’s mishandling of the case.

From the Chicago Tribune:

In her letter to the newspaper, Foxx also said she welcomed an independent investigation into the surprise decision Tuesday to drop all 16 felony charges against Smollett, who was charged last month with hiring two acquaintances to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in order to advance his career.

“Since it seems politically expedient right now to question my motives and actions, and those of my office, let me state publicly and clearly that I welcome an outside, nonpolitical review of how we handled this matter,” Foxx wrote. “I am not perfect, nor is any other prosecutor out there, but ensuring that I and my office have our community’s trust is paramount.”

For the first time, Foxx indicated that the case against Smollett — which has brought worldwide scrutiny to the Cook County criminal justice system — was not as strong as some might have thought.

Read Kim Foxx’s letter to the Chicago Tribune in full here.

