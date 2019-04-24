If you roll up on Bun B and threaten him and his, prepare for the consequences. The UGK rapper reportedly got into a gunfight with a man who was stealing his wife’s car after a home invasion.

According to TMZ, his wife, Queenie, opened the door of their home to a masked man holding a firearm, instead of a delivery as she initially though. She offered the keys to her car to the home invader.

Reportedly Bun B was upstairs, heard the commotion and picked up his own gun.

Bun B allegedly confronted the man as he was getting into the car and a shootout commenced. The intruder dropped his gun before speeding off.

The man was arrested for aggravated robbery anbd burglary hours later at a Houston-area hospital when he came in for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder. For this guy’s sake, they better keep his identity secret because the culture will not take kinds to threats on Bun B and his family.

This story is developing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvCIFUaAG-o/

Bun B Got Into Shootout With Home Invader, Man Arrested At Hospital was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: