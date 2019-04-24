Grieving for a loved one is always a slow process but thankfully Diddy is seemingly in a better place. He opened up about his recent loss in depth interview.

The mogul was rather candid with Essence magazine for their upcoming May issue. Covering the publication with his six children, Combs discussed his former lover Kim Porter who died from complications of pneumonia on November 15, 2018. Her passing has made him change his outlook on how involved he was as a parent.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else,” he confessed. “But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Brother Love also shared some of their last moments three days before she died. [She] “sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. She was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.” After her death he professed his love for her and admitted he dropped the ball by not marrying her.

The issue of Essence hits newsstands on Friday, April 26.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com

Diddy Discusses Kim Porter And Fatherhood With ‘Essence’ Mag was originally published on hiphopwired.com

