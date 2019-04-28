Watch Snoop Dogg & Sir 21 Savage Face Off In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ [Video]

We have been keeping you up to date on Mortal Kombat 11 with our Kombat Kountdown, and now the game is here and to celebrate its release Snoop Dogg held a tournament featuring his celebrity friends.

Snoop Dogg in conjunction with his Gangster Gaming League (GGL) held a ganja-friendly King of the Kompound tournament where the legendary rapper and celebrity guests including 21 Savage, Rachel Ako (a Survivor contestant and Playboy model), pro gamer Steve Scott, dancing Instagram personality and Danrue and more. The event which was live-streamed on both Twitch and Mixer even had giveaways for fans who were tuned in.

As for the tournament itself, which took place in Inglewood California, Snoop and Sir 21 Savage faced in the game which featured an exclusive track from the “Bank Account” rapper, The Doggfather eventually ended up in the finals taking on TikTok star, Brooke Bridges, with her beating Snoop and taking home the title in the Mortal Kombat 11 tournament. Snoop even revealed his favorite character is none other than the Outworld gunslinger Erron Black.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, you can check out all of the highlights from Snoop Dogg’s King of the Kompound tournament in the video below.

Photo: WB Games/ NetherRealm Studios

