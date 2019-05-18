Bogus Boner: Lamar Odom Says He Used Fake Penis To Pass Drug Test In 2004 Olympics

Lamar Odom has lived quite a life and as he approaches his 40th this fall, he’ll do so having revealed a lot about his personal life via a new memoir. In the book Darkness To Light, Odom shares how he used a prosthetic penis to pass drug tests for the 2004 Summer Olympics as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball squad.

PEOPLE exclusively obtained the following excerpt from the book:

Then living in Los Angeles, Odom received a “call from USA Basketball that a drug tester would be coming to my house in a few days to administer the screening,” he writes. “There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.”

So, Odom got creative.

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test,” he writes. “After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c— to arrive the next day.”

And when the official tester arrived at Odom’s home to administer the test, the NBA champion was prepared, recruiting his drug-free trainer “to urinate into the reservoir of the phallus, which was hidden in the balls,” he writes.

“He handed me the rubber penis and left the bathroom as I strapped it on,” Odom writes about his trainer.

The NBA security official then entered the bathroom and watched from two feet away as Odom squeezed out his trainer’s pee from the prosthetic.

PEOPLE also highlights portions of the book where Odom speaks about fouling up his marriage to Khloe Kardashian due to infidelity, drugs and his addiction to sex.

Darkness To Light hits shelves on May 28.

