DJ Khaled ft. SZA “Just Us,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.19

At the stroke of midnight of May 17, DJ Khaled released his latest star studded album Father of Asahd and with it came two new videos, the highly anticipated Nipsey Hussle & John Legend assisted “Higher,” and the SZA featured “Just Us.”

While “Higher” was moving viewers to tears with Nipsey living and breathing in his old hood in LA, the SZA starring “Just Us” will surely give heads an adrenaline rush as she gets her 300 on and slices and dices her foes in a 480 B.C. battlefield. Khaled meanwhile was enjoying the life of a king and finds himself laying with many women. Once again a woman saves the day.

Lil Nas X meanwhile finally brings life into the remix of his surprise hit “Old Town Road” and in the celebrity filled comedic clip to the Billy Ray Cyrus featured song finds himself as a cowboy from the 1800’s making his way to 2019 via a wormhole. Pretty entertaining joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Polo G, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. SZA – “JUST US”

LIL NAS X FT. BILLY RAY CYRUS – “OLD TOWN ROAD REMIX”

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE – “BROKE”

YOUNG DOLPH – “CRASHIN’ OUT”

POLO G – “DEEP WOUNDS”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & FATHER – “LIT”

YUNA FT. G-EAZY – “BLANK MARQUEE”

LEBRAA DEVILLE – “T UP”

