50 Cent’s petty is infinite. He has officially jumped in the Lord Jamar and Eminem tofu beef.

As spotted on HipHopDX Fofty made it clear he has his mentor’s back even years later after their business relationship has dissolved. Curtis took to his Instagram to call out the Brand Nubian member for calling Slim Shady wack on a recent interview with Rapmatic.

On Thursday, May 16 Fif posted an unflattering photo of the “Slow Down” rapper with the words “Clout chasing” written across it. His caption was especially rib-tickling as he dubbed him “Lord Jerome”. “Lord Jerome better sit his ass down, I thought you died already Ni***. Get the f*** outta here you ain’t Grand Puba anyway. I’m gonna need a bum ass nigga in one of my shows.I’ll be reaching out shortly. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxi2F1onUt0/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jamar and Em’ have not been getting along since he said Blonde wonder will always be a guest of Hip-Hop because he is white. Slim eventually responded on Kamikaze which essentially gave the New Rochelle native a wider lane to crusade against him.

Video of the wack accusations below.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com

50 Cent Calls Out “Lord Jerome” For Being An Eminem Hater was originally published on hiphopwired.com

