In the wake of the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper and entrepreneur’s name will live in by way of a newly announced fashion collaboration. Puma has revealed plans to release a collaboration with the proceeds going towards Nipsey’s children.

The Blast reports:

During the Wall Street Journal’s “Future of Everything Festival” in NYC, Puma executive Adam Petrick was leading a talk with brand ambassador, G-Eazy, when the news was revealed.

Nipsey and Puma had been in a partnership before his murder, and Petrick said the, “The concept of working with Nipsey just made sense.”

Petrick revealed that Puma still had unfinished business with Nipsey, and that they will continue to release product that he was associated with.

“We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate. We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids,” Petrick revealed.

The Marathon Continues.

—

Photo: Getty

Puma Announces Nipsey Hussle Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: