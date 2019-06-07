Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Partners With Spotify For Podcast Development

Barack and Michelle Obama are expanding their growing media empire after it was announced that the former occupants of the White House are in partnership with Spotify. In this new collaborative effort, the couple’s Higher Ground company will develop podcasts and other original content for the streaming service.

As announced in a press release, Higher Ground and Spotify are joining forces for content development exclusive to the platform. And beyond developing these programs, the Obamas will also lend their voices to projects as well.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” President Obama said in a statement. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Michelle Obama added in the statement. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds—and their hearts.”

This comes on the heels of the Obamas and their partnership with Netflix, which promises original shows and related programs.

