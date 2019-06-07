Beyoncé’s Publicist Urges Beyhive To Show Sympathy For Nicole Curran

There is very little sympathy when the cult of Knowles-Carter swarms on someone. Luckily Bey’s publicist has stepped up to make sure they go high when others go low.

As we all know by now JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s latest court side appearance at the NBA Finals made Nicole Curran a viral victim. The unsuspecting wife of majority Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob happened to be sitting next to the power couple and was seen leaning over Queen B to talk to Hov.

The Internets gobbled the clip up and twisted it into something else. Naturally, the Beyhive bombed her social media feeds to the point Curran had to shut down her page. Thankfully someone in their camp has spoken out about the fan club’s unjust online victimizing.

Buzzfeed is reporting that B’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, seemingly addressed the bullying in a recent Instagram post that showcased a photo of the couple during their last national concert run. She made it clear that Sasha Fierce isn’t here for any of that behavior. “I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you. ”.

Come to find out that all that Curran was asking Jigga was how he wanted his cocktail as per reporter Ramona Shelbourne who spoke to her after the incident.

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Neither of the Carters have yet to comment on the matter.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s Publicist Urges Beyhive To Show Sympathy For Nicole Curran was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: