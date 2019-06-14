Jim Jones Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Name Shouldn’t Be Uttered & Should Be “Erased” From History

To many Hip-Hoppers Tekashi 6ix9ine was canceled before he was ever truly on, but after he turned state and put most of his own entourage behind bars, Jim Jones isn’t just canceling the rainbow-haired rapper. Capo is pulling out his Thanos snap and calling for 6ix9ine’s entire existence to be deleted.

During a interview on The Cruz Show, Jim Jones was spitting out names of rappers he’s into these days such as Lil Baby and Gunna but when Tekashi 6ix9ine’s name came up Jim was quick to shoot him down. “We can’t, we not – his history is erased. We not even gonna say what we like… He did some actions that he can’t come back from so his name is non-mentionable.”

When asked if the “Gummo” rapper could ever set foot in New York again, Jim said “I don’t know what he could do” but later added “You a rat? You a rat forever… Ain’t no coming back from that so that’s not a subject that we don’t even have to touch on.”

Well, he’s not wrong. But we do live in an era of music where people tend to forgive some of their favorite artists for either putting hands on women or brainwashing young girls into sex cults and holding them hostage. With word that Tekashi 6ix9ine might be released as early as next year for his full cooperation with the feds who knows how his fans will react once he touches home but one things for sure, Jim Jones and people of his ilk ain’t f*cking with him on any level. And we ain’t blaming them.

Peep the Jim’s thoughts on Tekashi at the 18:55 mark and let us know if you agree that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s dime-dropping ways should disqualify his entire rapping career from Hip-Hop history.

