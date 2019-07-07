Teairra Mari might need some help getting off the bottle, especially if she’s going to be hitting the streets operating a vehicle under the influence. After the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was bagged for a DWI in New York last month, her charges might be upgraded to a felony due to being arrested for the same thing back in 2011.

TMZ reports:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … prosecutors in NYC say they might upgrade her DWI charge from a misdemeanor to a felony, because way back in 2011 she was convicted of a DWI in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story … NYPD busted Mari for DWI on June 22, pulling her over after an officer saw her Dodge Charger come out of the Midtown Tunnel missing a front wheel. Cops say the bumper was dragging on the ground, and sparks were flying all around her car.

Police say Mari reeked of booze, and she was booked for DWI and driving without a license. DMV records show her license is currently either revoked or suspended, most likely from her prior DWI conviction in L.A.

Maybe Fofty can give her a loan, but we already know how that might go.

—

Photo: WENN

Struggle Swerve: Teairra Mari Could Face Felony Charge In DWI Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: