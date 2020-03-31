Cardi B Not Allowed To Create GoFundMe For Joe Exotic, Says She Was Just Playing

Joe Exotic won’t be getting any funds courtesy of Cardi B. Apparently, it’s against the rules to create a GoFundMe for the convicted felon, but the Bronx rapper says she was just playing anyway.

Over the weekend, Cardi was clearly watching Netflix docu-series Tiger King, and accused one of its subjects/antagonists, Carole Baskin, of offing her husband. She also vowed to raise funds to free the currently incarcerated Joe Exotic, who she feels is a victim of the jig. As for the former, just about everyone thinks she did it, and the cops are even seeking tips about his “disappearance,” way back in 1997.

However, TMZ reports that the GoFundMe platform can’t be used to raise cash for the defense of jailbirds convicted of violent crimes. The rules are right there in their terms of service and it applies to everyone.

But upon reading TMZ’s story, Bardi took to Twitter to clear up her intentions, with jokes.

“Omg I was just playing I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty,” she tweeted.

Exotic, born Joe Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year-sentence for allegedly plotting to kill Baskin and for various animal cruelty charges. A GoFundMe did reportedly pop up to allegedly assist him, but it turned out to a farce (Cardi had nothing to do with it) and it was quickly shuttered.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently streaming on Netflix, and it’s off the hook.

