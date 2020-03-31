ESPN, Netflix Move Up Premiere Date For Air Jordan & Chicago Bulls Docu-Series ‘The Last Dance’

With the world on lockdown and already running out of things to watch on TV (yes, it’s possible), ESPN and Netflix have heard our cries and decided to move up the premier date of their highly anticipated Chicago Bulls docu-series, The Last Dance.

Originally slated for a early June premier, ESPN and Netflix have decided to debut the 10-part docu-series this coming April 19 to help everyone hunkering down at home get some much needed entertainment during these trying times.

In a press release ESPN echoed as much stating “As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

Thank you for this!

Unfortunately the series will only air on Sunday nights in a span of five weeks (April 19 – May 17) but at least we’ll have something to look forward to throughout the week as we practice social distancing, hand washing (which should’ve been a thing your entire life), and getting accustomed to wearing face masks on the regular.

The series will take sports fans back in time to the year 1997 when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the reigning NBA Champions and shattering dreams throughout the league. Thanks to Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson, an NBA Entertainment film crew shadowed the team throughout the 97-98 season which saw the team go 62-20 and capture their 6th NBA title.

As the series weaves its way through the tumultuous 1997-98 season, viewers will be transported back to how it all began – from Jordan’s childhood roots, the Bulls’ dire circumstances before his arrival and how the team was built after drafting him in 1984, to the struggles that eventually led to the team’s first NBA championship. As the series takes the audience through the Bulls’ first five championships, viewers will experience the off-court challenges, struggles and triumphs that were a part of the culture-shifting phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

We. Can’t Wait.

Will you be tuning into ESPN come April 19 or y’all got something better to do? Let us know in the comments.

ESPN, Netflix Move Up Premiere Date For Air Jordan & Chicago Bulls Docu-Series ‘The Last Dance’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: