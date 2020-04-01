J. Cole, The Weeknd & Drake FaceTimed Boy Before He Passed From Cancer [Video]

During these uncertain times self preservation tends to be the most innate reaction of most humans. Thankfully some stars have kept one young soldier in their hearts up until his final moments.

As spotted on Complex a young child by the name of Elijah had been fighting cancer. While according to his family he had been fighting the disease like a true warrior the 11-year-old last days showing to be near. Thankfully his special request of talking to some of his favorite musicians was fulfilled in an amazing and touching way.

His cousin Michael Watson II has confirmed that he received some very VIP calls shortly before he went to God. “Last weekend, Elijah got to “meet” 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.” he wrote.

Screenshots from the actual calls were also shared via his mother’s account. You can see the clips below.

According to the original GoFundMe page he had been since Thanksgiving of 2019. Rest in peace Elijah.

