Bun B Is No Fan Of Jailed N-Word User Joe Exotic

While many are fawning over the flamboyant and currently incarcerated zookeeper Joe Exotic, there are some who aren’t as enamored. Bun B can be counted among that group after video footage of the Tiger King star surfaced with him making a plea to be able to say the n-word as a white man.

In a recently unearthed clip discovered by TMZ featuring Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the trainer can be seen expressing his anger over being disallowed from using the n-word. Bun B posted the video to his Instagram page in all its glory.

“What’s goin’ on in here, in this country?” Exotic is seen saying in the clip. “It’s absolutely pathetic.”

Exotic continues with, “I can’t say the N-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any Black man’s rap video, and they’re calling each other the N-word. What the hell, is this discrimination? I’m white, I can’t say the N-word and they can?”

The veteran UGK rapper and educator had a quick set of words for Joe Exotic.

“No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown,” Bun wrote in the caption.

