Vybz Kartel & Co-Defendants’ Appeal Rejected By Jamaican Court

Vybez Kartel and his three co-defendants have been fighting to get an appeal regarding the Jamaican artist’s 2014 conviction in the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. On Friday (April 3), the Court of Appeals rejected the attempt but Kartel’s legal team will take the case to the United Kingdom-based privy council as a final measure.

Local publication the Jamaican Gleaner reports that Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, and the co-defendants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John were convicted of the 2011 murder of Williams in 2014. Kartel’s team has been fighting for two years to have the case heard in the Jamaican Court of Appeal, six years after his actual conviction.

As the coronavirus situation has also affected the island nation, the court’s decision was made during a conference call between a panel of three, the attorneys for the men, and prosecutors.

Kartel has been ordered by the court to serve 35 years before he can seek parole. The other co-defendants must serve 25 years each.

