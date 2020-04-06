D.C. Dummies: Washington Shuts Down Wharf After Social Distancing Rules Violated

As the nation wrestles with the spread of the novel coronavirus and flattening the curve of COVID-19, a gathering this weekend was a spectacular failure in preventing more potential cases. Washington, D.C.‘s popular Wharf area was packed with people not observing the social distancing rules thus getting the operation shut down.

Nestled in Washington’s Southwest section, The Wharf has been a hot spot for years for those looking to buy fresh seafood and other goods. In recent times due to the rapidly gentrifying region, it has also become part of the city’s nightlife and dining scene with several establishments erected in the past few years. Photos of the crowd began surfacing on social media, sparking shock and anger and the negligence of not only the patrons but the people serving the public as well.

BRUH! One of my Facebook friends posted this picture of the DC Wharf taken TODAY! What are we doing??? 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GN6nmicyYa — A Tribe Called Chris (@ChrisPaulComedy) April 4, 2020

It’s official we’re all doomed. These pics were taken at the wharf in DC this weekend. @MayorBowser please shut this down, if you do I’ll never complain about the excessive amount of DC speed cameras again! #help #COVID19 #share pic.twitter.com/fVkbR5WF7a — Sarah Fraser (@heyfrase) April 5, 2020

As reported by local outlet NBC 4, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order that vendors at the open-air Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf will have to close down. Travel to the area will be allowed for residences and workers in the region according to a statement from the Wharf Community Association.

The vendors will be allowed to operate once they share their plans with the D.C. Restaurant Association officials on ensuring that social distancing rules are observed.

The latest numbers provided by the city note that 1,097 cases reported with 19 deaths. There isn’t a record of hospitalization as the city hasn’t provided those numbers. In comparison, Maryland has reported over 4,000 positive cases and 91 deaths, with Virginia reporting nearly 2,900 cases and 54 deaths.

