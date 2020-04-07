It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the most prominent animal gardens in the world is now recovering from the infection.

Raw Story is reporting that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Corona. According to the story the property reported the predator had contracted the virus from an employee who was asymptomatic during contact. It is reported that the cat in question started dry coughing which alerted the staff. Thankfully the 4-year-old Malaysian tiger and her sister are expected to make a proper recovery.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” a formal statement revealed. “Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers”.

The representative also detailed that they do not know how this will affect other animals in the same kingdom at the zoo. “It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”

US Department of Agriculture is stating that there were no animal cases in the United States prior to this announcement.

Photo:

A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: