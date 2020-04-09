Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake “Don’t Slack,” Uncle Murda “Dope Money” & More | Daily Visuals 4.8.20

Not too long ago Justin Timberlake spoke about collaborating with fellow R&B crooner Anderson .Paak, and today we get their first official visual together and it’s the uptempo feel good cut we need right about now.

Linking up for their visual to “Don’t Slack,” JT and AP find themselves shadowing Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick in her own home and inspiring her to be her best self. We feel like had it just been Anderson .Paak in her crib it wouldn’t have turned out so glowingly. Justin probably balanced things out for her. Just sayin.’

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda takes precautions from the coronavirus and sports an N95 mask while getting that paper in his socially responsible clip to “Dope Money.” We hope he washed his hands after counting that paper cause COVID-19 can infect the cleanest of Benjamins.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Grafh featuring Royce Da 5’9,” Akon featuring Pitbull, and more.

ANDERSON .PAAK FT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “DON’T SLACK”

UNCLE MURDA – “DOPE MONEY”

GRAFH FT. ROYCE DA 5’9” – “AGENDA”

ORYANE FT. SEAN PAUL – “LOVE MI LADIES”

AKON FT. PITBULL – “TE QUIERO”

FREDO BANG – “TRUST ISSUES”

PESO PESO FT. TRAPBOY FREDDY – “FREESTYLE”

YUNG BLEU – “R.I.P KOBE”

KING VON – “3 A.M.”

ARI LENNOX – “BUSSIT”

SMINO – “REVEREND”

