Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Supporting Domestic Violence Victims During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jussie Smollett is using his time during quarantine to help the victims of domestic violence. The former Empire star is supporting a group whose aim is to curb domestic violence, which is reportedly spiking amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports TMZ:

The ex-“Empire” star says, sadly, safe-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have created unsafe domestic situations for many vulnerable women and children. We’re told Jussie got word from a friend the Jenesse Center — which aids victims of domestic violence — had an influx of new emergency cases in recent weeks. So, Jussie’s now lending his support to the org, and encouraging others to do the same. We’re told he’s already donated money for welcome bags handed out to new families at the shelter. He’s also shouting out the Black AIDS Institute for its efforts to care for anyone who needs medical care right now and vows to keep supporting COVID-19 relief causes as well.

Smollett popped out of hiding a few weeks ago after a tumultuous year.

You should know why—his claim of being a victim of a racist attack in Chicago (which he still insists really happened) quickly snowballed into pure struggle that included a pair of brothers saying he made it all up, the Chicago PD trying to sue him and jokes from Dave Chappelle.

But we won’t knock him for helping out non-profits during this time. “Ro Ro is a raggedy hoe,” says the actor and singer.

Peep his message below.

