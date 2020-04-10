Cardi B Teams With Fashion Nova To Give Away $1 Million Towards Covid-19 Relief [Video]

Even though she has inadvertently become the voice of the most popular Covid-19 meme, Bardi still cares. She is teaming up with her apparel partner to give back to the people.

As spotted on TMZ the Bronx bombshell made a recent announcement that she and Fashion Nova will be financially assisting families in need as the pandemic continues to cripple the United States’ economy. She detailed the opportunity in her signature delivery which seemed genuine but came with some hilarious descriptors.

“Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs” she said. “You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, ‘Is it really going to the people?’ Well we’re gonna make sure it goes to the people”. She proceeded to describe how to apply but with very little chill.

“Make sure your Instagram is open because I’m going to make sure that you really do need it,” she said, joking, “Don’t be lying so you can lend your boyfriend some f**king money. No, you don’t gotta show us your p**y, but if you wanna DM it to me I don’t motherf**king mind” she explained.

“We love you guys and we are so thankful that you have been supporting us for so long,” she continued. “It’s time for us to support you guys back, and don’t be shy. Sometimes you gotta motherf**king ask for help.”

You can apply for funding here.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

