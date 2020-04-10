Netflix To Premier New ‘Tiger King’ Episode This Sunday

After having social media in an uproar and even having Donald Trump saying he’ll be looking into the pardon request of Joe Exotic, Tiger King‘s unforeseen popularity has Netflix gearing up to give fans what they want: more.

But the best new is that we won’t have to wait weeks of even months for the follow-up episode as Raw Story is reporting the new installment is set to debut this Sunday (April 12). The new episode will basically pick up where the last one left off as Joe Exotic found himself in prison for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to take out his tiger rival, Carole Baskin.

Netflix confirmed in a tweet Thursday that “The Tiger King and I”, billed as an “after show” hosted by Joel McHale (“Community”), will premiere Sunday.

“I talked to a lot of people involved in the project,” said McHale in a video, naming Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay, former zoo manager John Reinke, and Joshua Dial — who ran the zookeeper’s bizarre and ultimately doomed bids for political office.

The show will explore “what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series,” said McHale. “It’s eye-opening and hopefully funny.”

From Cardi B to O.J. Simpson, everyone’s had an opinion on the mesmerizing saga that engulfed the lives of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Heck, even Donald Trump said he’d look into Joe’s pardon request. Y’all know Trump’s going to give Joe Exotic a pardon. The drama between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is too similar to that of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s… in backwoods redneck form anyway. Then again Joe Exotic is gay and we’ve all seen how Trump treats the rights of the LGBTQ community. Sorry, Joe. You had a good run.

Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether or not Joe Exotic will appear in the latest episode (he’s currently serving a 22-year bid in prison), Carole Baskin has stated she wasn’t going to take part in the follow-up as she’s basically been painted out to be a husband-murdering-gold-digger.

Still, we might get surprised and get a few words from her or her representatives. Regardless ain’t sh*t else to watch on Sunday, so why not?

Y’all excited about the new episode of Tiger King? Let us know in the comments.

Netflix To Premier New ‘Tiger King’ Episode This Sunday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

