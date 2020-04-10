Tory Lanez Claims Instagram Reopened His Account After Sending ‘The New Toronto 3’

Tory Lanez might have to create his own video streaming platform with the success of his Instagram Live Quarantine Radio set. After getting his main account shut down this week, the Canadian star claims that the social media network’s honchos reopened his account after he handed over his latest project.

Lanez has been putting on Quarantine Radio sets amid the coronavirus crisis that is gripping his country and much of the world at the moment, providing much-needed entertainment in these trying times. When his main account was shut down due to violating the nudity policy set forth by the powers that be, Lanez began a new account under Quarantine Radio, and that too was chopped.

However, Lanez put “no cap” on his claim that he sent The New Toronto 3 to Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom, who lifted the page ban in order for the Chixtape 5 star to go live once more.

On Thursday, Lanez had another wild night as adult video actress and director Alexis Texas was seen twerking with enthusiasm during the broadcast, nearly breaking the network. Hopefully, Lanez can brand this properly and keep the parties going for as long as the world needs it.

