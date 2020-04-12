Now we know why the highly-anticipated “battle” between Babyface and Teddy Riley was postponed. The former had come down with COVID-19, that thankfully had recovered.

On Friday (April 10), which also happened to be his birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed that not only did he come down with COVID-19, but so did his entire immediate family.

“I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family,” read part of Babyface’s statement. “It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Bless up.

The “Whip Appeal” singer then added, “With that being said…..I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface…”

It’s on. If all goes to plan, their Verzuz battle will go down on April 18 at 9pm ET on Babyface’s IG Live. In a recent interview, Riley had mentioned having a battle on a different platform, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Last night (April 11), the RZA faced off with DJ Premier and despite some audio issues it was everything we hoped for.

Babyface Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Recovered, Teddy Riley Battle Back On was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: