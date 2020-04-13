Diddy and J-Lo Reunite For A Good Cause On Instagram Live

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez may not be together anymore, but it didn’t the old friends from reuniting to help provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday (Apr 12), Diddy kicked off his #DanceParty Fundraiser to help raise money for healthcare workers in underserved communities.
“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon, the whole world is invited,” Diddy said via an Instagram announcement on Friday. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance. Let’s all dance together and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”
We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country! So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them! This Sunday 3pm EST / 12PM PST on my Instagram live! Tell a friend to tell a friend!!!! 🕺🏿💃🏿 @combscartel
On Sunday when the dance-a-thon kicked off, Diddy hosted a myriad of guests including Kevin Hart, LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course DJ Khaled; but none of them garnered as much attention as his ex-girlfriend and longtime friend, Jennifer Lopez–but there was no romantic reunion because fiance Alex Rodriguez was also invited to the virtual event.
“I probably taught you that,” J-Lo joked with Diddy as the two danced virtually on screen. “Did I teach you that?”
Although the two were having fun catching up, A-Ron soon joined the party showing he also had the moves to compliment the party.
“You and Mase like are his heroes, okay?” Lopez said. “It’s like every party we do, anything we do, it’s like ‘Put on Puffy and Mase.’”
In the midst of raising money for those in need, Diddy also took some time to show “Toosie Slide” some love, with creator Drake, as the Combs cartel showed the world how to do it with perfection.
But it wasn’t all dance moves, Diddy took some time to address his name being mentioned in Verzuz conversations, noting that he has no plans on participating because he doesn’t believe that no matter the competition–the battle wouldn’t be fair to his opponent.
“Hey yo this for everyone out there that wants the smoke and wants to battle and all that, I am letting ya’ll know my catalog is not regular,” Diddy said. “It’s a resume of things from the time I entered the game at 19 and you gon’ have to deal with all of that sh*t from “Dolly My Baby” to Jodeci, to Mary J. Blige–I have a plethora of hits. So trust me, leave me out of it because I can take on teams and whoever just against the Bad Boy catalog-yes I’m talking my sh*t.”
Check out some of the celebs showing off their dance moves below.
