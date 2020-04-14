50 Cent Reacts To Ja Rule Battle Request In Most 50 Cent Way Possible

Yesterday (April 13), Ja Rule had Rap Twitter in a tizzy after he revealed he was down to go song for song with 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle. His Queens nemesis responded in the most 50 Cent way possible, with a couple memes.

Fat Joe had Ja Rule on the phone and took the request directly to Swizz Beatz, who looked like he was at least considering the idea (he told Ja to send him a list of 20 songs).

Never mind that Ja Rule and 50 Cent genuinely hate each other’s guts, but this is where we are.

Fif responded to Ja Rule’s idea with a meme on Twitter—the infamous one of him driving off after an incredulous look. So meta.

The meme slander also occurred on Instagram, where the “Back Down” rapper equated Ja to a homeless bum with a sign that reads “I will battle 50 cent for attntion” [sic] along with the caption “Stupid #fryfestival.

Maybe 50 Cent misspelled “attention” on purpose? Also, peep the Murder Inc. logo on the box…

So much petty.

Anyway, if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland manage to lasso these two into an actual battle they’ll be deemed miracle workers, and maybe break the Rap Internet in the process.

Let us know if you’d tune in via the comments. We could definitely see Ja Rule and 50 Cent getting into a shouting match by the first song, though.

