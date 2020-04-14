Jeannie Mai Tears Up While Talking About Engagement to Jeezy After Divorce

A few weeks after announcing their engagement, Jeannie Mai is tearing up speaking on the love that she and Jeezy share and how he helped her to learn to love herself after her divorce.

On Monday (Apr 13), during the at-home version of daytime talk show, The Real, Jeannie Mai opened up to her co-hosts about how she’s preparing for her second marriage after castmate Adrienne Houghton inquired about steps she’s taking this time around versus her first marriage of 10-years to ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

“I would say that that personal time, for anyone that’s been divorced, you guys if you have friends who’ve been divorced, it is one of the most traumatic things that can happen,” a tearful Mai said. “You feel like you failed. You feel embarrassed for all the people that were there at your wedding. Then you get jaded! I remember telling you guys, I think I said I’m not getting married again. And I’m sure if you go back in episodes you’ll see times I made jokes about marriage. The thing I think that saved me is that I never gave up on love. I never gave up on love because it’s so omnipresent. It’s so healing that the only reason I recognize healthy love with Jay today is because I took that time to love myself.”

Mai also noted that their journey of love was eased by her wanting to love herself and Jeezy understanding, before adding that her previous relationship and divorce left her shaken up for a while.

“Two years I took away from divorce, and the divorce hurt,” Mai continued. “People change. People behave in ways you didn’t expect and you see things in people and then it makes you completely not able to trust anybody after that. You see the partner you slept with and shared a life with a certain way, and then things change, again, because of hurt feelings, not because people are bad people but because it’s just hurt.”

Check out the full episode below.

