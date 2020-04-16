Samsung’s Budget Smartphone, The Galaxy S10 Lite Launches In The US Tomorrow

Not to be left out, Samsung also announced it will be releasing a budget model of its Galaxy smartphone.

Starting tomorrow, April 17, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the United States. The phone will come in one color Prism Black will cost $650 and can be purchased unlocked on Samsung’s online store, Best Buy’s website, or Amazon.

Despite being a budget version of the Galaxy S10 flagship phone, potential owners can still look forward to getting a powerful device with some great features. The S10 Lite will have lots of storage and plenty of battery life, along with a pro-grade camera and gorgeous Infinity Display. The S10 Lite also offers additional flagship features at a great price, including Single Take, Pro Video, and Night Hyperlapse via a recent update.

Samsung first announced the Galaxy S10 Lite back at CES 2020 in January when we were allowed outside. Seems so long ago, right?

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a budget version of last year’s Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung fans looking for a cheap but very reliable tablet can expect the Tab S6 Lite to arrive Q2 2020, and it will start at $349.99.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, S Pen that can attach to the body of the tablet via magnets, an 8-megapixel rear camera lens, a 5-megapixel front camera lens, and a headphone jack. An LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 will also be available for purchase.

Samsung’s announcement comes on the heels of Apple finally unveiling its second-generation iPhone SE. Now you got options when it comes to spending some of your $1,200 stimulus check that Trump sent you.

